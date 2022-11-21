21.11.2022 11:55:02

EQS-AFR: Siemens Energy AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Siemens Energy AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.11.2022 / 11:55 CET/CEST
Siemens Energy AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 12, 2022
Address: https://www.siemens-energy.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen-ad-hoc.html#QuartalsundGeschaftszahlen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 12, 2022
Address: https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/publications-ad-hoc.html#QuarterlyandAnnualResults

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 12, 2022
Address: https://www.siemens-energy.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen-ad-hoc.html#QuartalsundGeschaftszahlen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 12, 2022
Address: https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/publications-ad-hoc.html#QuarterlyandAnnualResults

Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
