21.11.2022 11:55:02
EQS-AFR: Siemens Energy AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siemens Energy AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siemens Energy AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 12, 2022
Address: https://www.siemens-energy.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen-ad-hoc.html#QuartalsundGeschaftszahlen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 12, 2022
Address: https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/publications-ad-hoc.html#QuarterlyandAnnualResults
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 12, 2022
Address: https://www.siemens-energy.com/de/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen-ad-hoc.html#QuartalsundGeschaftszahlen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 12, 2022
Address: https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/publications-ad-hoc.html#QuarterlyandAnnualResults
