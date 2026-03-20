Siemens Healthineers Aktie
WKN DE: SHL100 / ISIN: DE000SHL1006
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20.03.2026 16:32:43
EQS-AFR: Siemens Healthineers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siemens Healthineers AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siemens Healthineers AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2026
Address: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/deu/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2026
Address: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications
20.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Siemensstr. 3
|91301 Forchheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2295412 20.03.2026 CET/CEST
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