21.11.2022 11:52:52
EQS-AFR: Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siltronic AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siltronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
