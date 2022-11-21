21.11.2022 11:52:52

EQS-AFR: Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.11.2022 / 11:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Siltronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.html

Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com

 
