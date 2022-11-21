|
21.11.2022 11:59:00
EQS-AFR: Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siltronic AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siltronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2023
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2023
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.html
21.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1492603 21.11.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!