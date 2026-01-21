Siltronic Aktie

21.01.2026 15:12:43

EQS-AFR: Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siltronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.01.2026 / 15:12 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Siltronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.html

21.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2263854  21.01.2026 CET/CEST

