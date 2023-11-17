EQS-AFR: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Simona Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



17.11.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024

Address:

