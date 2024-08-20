|
20.08.2024 20:51:59
EQS-AFR: Singulus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Singulus Technologies AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2024
Address: https://www.singulus.com/de/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2024
Address: https://www.singulus.com/financial-reports/
20.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 103
|63796 Kahl am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.singulus.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1971829 20.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!