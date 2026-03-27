EQS-AFR: Sirma Group Holding JSC: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sirma Group Holding / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Sirma Group Holding JSC: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



27.03.2026 / 22:59 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026

Address:

Sirma Group Holding hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 27, 2026Address: https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/6827735b8287916cf5029ca6/69c6fb4dfeebe4ce6a7a9e94_8945007AD80FTJTEGH37-20251231-EN-SEP%20compressed.pdf

27.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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