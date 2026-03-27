Sirma Group Aktie
WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140
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27.03.2026 22:59:54
EQS-AFR: Sirma Group Holding JSC: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sirma Group Holding
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sirma Group Holding hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/6827735b8287916cf5029ca6/69c6fb4dfeebe4ce6a7a9e94_8945007AD80FTJTEGH37-20251231-EN-SEP%20compressed.pdf
27.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sirma Group Holding
|135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Internet:
|https://investors.sirma.com/en
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2299674 27.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Sirma Group Holding JSC
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22:59
|EQS-AFR: Sirma Group Holding JSC: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
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22:59
|EQS-AFR: Sirma Group Holding JSC: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
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