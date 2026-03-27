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Sirma Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A142WT / ISIN: BG1100032140

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27.03.2026 22:59:54

EQS-AFR: Sirma Group Holding JSC: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sirma Group Holding / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sirma Group Holding JSC: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.03.2026 / 22:59 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sirma Group Holding hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/6827735b8287916cf5029ca6/69c6fb4dfeebe4ce6a7a9e94_8945007AD80FTJTEGH37-20251231-EN-SEP%20compressed.pdf

27.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sirma Group Holding
135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
1784 Sofia
Bulgaria
Internet: https://investors.sirma.com/en

 
End of News EQS News Service

2299674  27.03.2026 CET/CEST

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