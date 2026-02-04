Sixt Aktie

WKN: 723132 / ISIN: DE0007231326

04.02.2026 10:39:53

EQS-AFR: Sixt SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sixt SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sixt SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.02.2026 / 10:39 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://about.sixt.com/investor-relations/#publications

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://about.sixt.com/en/investor-relations/#publications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://about.sixt.com/investor-relations/#publications

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://about.sixt.com/en/investor-relations/#publications

04.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach i. Isartal
Germany
Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu

 
End of News EQS News Service

2271236  04.02.2026 CET/CEST

