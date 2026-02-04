Sixt Aktie
WKN: 723132 / ISIN: DE0007231326
|
04.02.2026 10:39:53
EQS-AFR: Sixt SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sixt SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sixt SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://about.sixt.com/investor-relations/#publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2026
Address: https://about.sixt.com/en/investor-relations/#publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://about.sixt.com/investor-relations/#publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://about.sixt.com/en/investor-relations/#publications
