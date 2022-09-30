Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.09.2022 20:10:30

EQS-AFR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMG European Recovery SPAC SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://smg-spac.com/news-publications

Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Company: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://smg-spac.com

 
