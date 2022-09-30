|
EQS-AFR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMG European Recovery SPAC SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2022
Address: https://smg-spac.com/news-publications
