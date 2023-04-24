EQS-AFR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.2023 11:09:22

SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.2023
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMG European Recovery SPAC SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://smg-spac.com/news-publications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://smg-spac.com/news-publications

Language: English
Company: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://smg-spac.com

 
Nachrichten