EQS-AFR: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



24.04.2023 / 11:09 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023

Address:

SMG European Recovery SPAC SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 28, 2023Address: https://smg-spac.com/news-publications Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 28, 2023Address: https://smg-spac.com/news-publications

24.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

