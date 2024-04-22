22.04.2024 21:49:48

EQS-AFR: SMG Hospitality SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SMG Hospitality SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.04.2024 / 21:49 CET/CEST
SMG Hospitality SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://smg-recovery.com/news-publications.php

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://smg-recovery.com/news-publications.php

Language: English
Company: SMG Hospitality SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: http://smg-recovery.com

 
