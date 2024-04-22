|
22.04.2024 21:49:48
EQS-AFR: SMG Hospitality SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMG Hospitality SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMG Hospitality SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://smg-recovery.com/news-publications.php
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://smg-recovery.com/news-publications.php
22.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMG Hospitality SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|http://smg-recovery.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1886451 22.04.2024 CET/CEST
