05.08.2024 12:13:55
EQS-AFR: Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Softing AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Softing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://investor.softing.com/de/news-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://investor.softing.com/news-publications/financial-reports.html
05.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Softing AG
|Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
|85540 Haar
|Germany
|www.softing.com
1961065 05.08.2024 CET/CEST
