EQS-AFR: Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.08.2024 / 12:13 CET/CEST

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024

Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024

