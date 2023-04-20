EQS-AFR: SPORTTOTAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SPORTTOTAL AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SPORTTOTAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



20.04.2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023

Address:

