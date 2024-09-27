|
27.09.2024 16:15:04
EQS-AFR: SPORTTOTAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SPORTTOTAL AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SPORTTOTAL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024
Address: https://sporttotal.com/ir-kennzahlen-und-finanzberichte.php
27.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1997681 27.09.2024 CET/CEST
