02.11.2022 09:03:27
EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2022
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2022
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2022
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2022
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations
02.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|www.stabilus.com
|EQS News Service
1476029 02.11.2022 CET/CEST
