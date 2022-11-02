02.11.2022 09:03:27

EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.11.2022 / 09:03 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2022
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2022
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2022
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2022
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations

02.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.stabilus.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1476029  02.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476029&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stabilus SEmehr Nachrichten