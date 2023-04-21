|
21.04.2023 12:24:26
EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 02, 2023
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 02, 2023
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations
21.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1614059 21.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stabilus SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Stabilus SEmehr Analysen
|12.04.23
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.23
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.02.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.02.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.01.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.04.23
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.23
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.02.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.02.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.01.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.04.23
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.23
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.02.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.02.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.01.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|31.01.22
|Stabilus Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.01.22
|Stabilus Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.01.22
|Stabilus Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.22
|Stabilus Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.22
|Stabilus Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.22
|Stabilus Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.12.21
|Stabilus Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.21
|Stabilus Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.21
|Stabilus Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.09.21
|Stabilus Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stabilus SE
|63,10
|-0,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich zum Wochenausklang fort: ATX moderat im Plus -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit minimalen Gewinnen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche hingegen schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.