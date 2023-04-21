Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 12:24:26

EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.04.2023 / 12:24 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 02, 2023
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 02, 2023
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations

21.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.stabilus.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1614059  21.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614059&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stabilus SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stabilus SEmehr Analysen

12.04.23 Stabilus Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.03.23 Stabilus Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.02.23 Stabilus Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.02.23 Stabilus Buy Warburg Research
31.01.23 Stabilus Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stabilus SE 63,10 -0,16% Stabilus SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Seitwärtsbewegung setzt sich zum Wochenausklang fort: ATX moderat im Plus -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit minimalen Gewinnen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche hingegen schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen