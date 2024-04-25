25.04.2024 16:41:43

EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.04.2024 / 16:41 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications/

25.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: group.stabilus.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1889693  25.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1889693&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stabilus SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stabilus SEmehr Analysen

16.04.24 Stabilus Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08.04.24 Stabilus Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.01.24 Stabilus Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.01.24 Stabilus Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.01.24 Stabilus Buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stabilus SE 59,50 3,48% Stabilus SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.

Nachrichten