25.04.2024 16:41:43
EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications/
25.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Internet:
|group.stabilus.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1889693 25.04.2024 CET/CEST








Analysen zu Stabilus SEmehr Analysen
|16.04.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.04.24
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.01.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.01.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
