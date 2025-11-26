EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



26.11.2025 / 09:38 CET/CEST

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 08, 2025

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 08, 2025

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 08, 2025

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 08, 2025

Address:

Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 08, 2025
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 08, 2025
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 08, 2025
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 08, 2025
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications

