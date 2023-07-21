EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 31, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 31, 2023

Address:

Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2023
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2023
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations

