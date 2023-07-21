21.07.2023 11:36:04

EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.07.2023 / 11:36 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2023
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2023
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations

21.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.stabilus.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1685695  21.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1685695&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stabilus SEmehr Nachrichten