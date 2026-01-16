EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



16.01.2026 / 10:43 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: January 26, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: January 26, 2026

Address:

Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: January 26, 2026Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: January 26, 2026Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications

16.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News