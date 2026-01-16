Stabilus Aktie
EQS-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications
16.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|group.stabilus.com
