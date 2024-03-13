|
13.03.2024 08:00:29
EQS-AFR: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: STEMMER IMAGING AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STEMMER IMAGING AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.stemmer-imaging.com/s/company/investors/financial-reports?language=de
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.stemmer-imaging.com/s/company/investors/financial-reports?language=en_US
13.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEMMER IMAGING AG
|Gutenbergstr. 9-13
|82178 Puchheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.stemmer-imaging.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1844083 13.03.2024 CET/CEST
