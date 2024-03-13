EQS-AFR: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.03.2024 08:00:29

STEMMER IMAGING AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

STEMMER IMAGING AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.stemmer-imaging.com/s/company/investors/financial-reports?language=de

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.stemmer-imaging.com/s/company/investors/financial-reports?language=en_US

