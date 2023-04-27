|
27.04.2023 07:00:27
EQS-AFR: STRABAG SE: Release of a Financial report
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: STRABAG SE
/ Release of Financial Reports
STRABAG SE hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://www.strabag.com/databases/internet/_public/content.nsf/web/DE-STRABAG.COM-GB.html#?men1=4&men2=5&sid=451&h=5
Language: English
Address: https://www.strabag.com/databases/internet/_public/content.nsf/web/EN-STRABAG.COM-GB.html#?men1=4&men2=5&sid=451&h=5
27.04.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRABAG SE
|Donau-City-Straße 9
|1220 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.strabag.com
|
1618197 27.04.2023 CET/CEST
