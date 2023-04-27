27.04.2023 07:00:27

EQS-AFR: STRABAG SE: Release of a Financial report

27.04.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRABAG SE hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.strabag.com/databases/internet/_public/content.nsf/web/DE-STRABAG.COM-GB.html#?men1=4&men2=5&sid=451&h=5

Language: English
Address: https://www.strabag.com/databases/internet/_public/content.nsf/web/EN-STRABAG.COM-GB.html#?men1=4&men2=5&sid=451&h=5

27.04.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
1220 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.strabag.com

 
