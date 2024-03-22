|
22.03.2024 17:20:15
EQS-AFR: STRATEC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: STRATEC SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STRATEC SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.stratec.com/hauptversammlung
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.stratec.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.stratec.com/financial_reports
22.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1865701 22.03.2024 CET/CEST
