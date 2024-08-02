|
02.08.2024 10:44:06
EQS-AFR: STRATEC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: STRATEC SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STRATEC SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024
Address: http://www.stratec.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024
Address: http://www.stratec.com/financial_reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1960129 02.08.2024 CET/CEST
