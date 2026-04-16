STRATEC Aktie
WKN DE: STRA55 / ISIN: DE000STRA555
|
16.04.2026 16:09:13
EQS-AFR: STRATEC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: STRATEC SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STRATEC SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2026
Address: https://www.stratec.com/hauptversammlung
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2026
Address: https://www.stratec.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2026
Address: https://www.stratec.com/financial_reports
16.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2309986 16.04.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STRATEC SE
Analysen zu STRATEC SE
|27.03.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.26
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.01.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.01.26
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.11.25
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.03.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.26
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.01.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.01.26
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.11.25
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.26
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.01.26
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.11.25
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.10.25
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.09.25
|STRATEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.10.24
|STRATEC Sell
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|18.10.24
|STRATEC Sell
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|27.03.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.26
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.11.25
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.10.25
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.25
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|STRATEC SE
|18,52
|0,22%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX gibt Gewinne letztlich ab -- DAX schließt etwas höher -- Wall Street schließlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen im Plus - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine Gewinne nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen notieren mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag mit Zuschlägen.