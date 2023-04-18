|
18.04.2023 16:00:03
EQS-AFR: STS Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: STS Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STS Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 20, 2023
Address: https://www.sts.group/de/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.sts.group/investor-relations/publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 20, 2023
Address: https://www.sts.group/de/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.sts.group/investor-relations/publications
18.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STS Group AG
|Kabeler Str. 4
|58099 Hagen
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://sts.group
