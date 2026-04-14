STS Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNU6 / ISIN: DE000A1TNU68
|
14.04.2026 09:31:22
EQS-AFR: STS Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: STS Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STS Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://www.sts.group/de/investor-relations/publikationen
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://www.sts.group/de/investor-relations/publikationen
14.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STS Group AG
|Kabeler Str. 4
|58099 Hagen
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://sts.group
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2303962 14.04.2026 CET/CEST
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|2,73
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