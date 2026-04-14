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WKN DE: A1TNU6 / ISIN: DE000A1TNU68

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14.04.2026 09:31:22

EQS-AFR: STS Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: STS Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STS Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.04.2026 / 09:31 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STS Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://www.sts.group/de/investor-relations/publikationen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2026
Address: https://www.sts.group/de/investor-relations/publikationen

14.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: STS Group AG
Kabeler Str. 4
58099 Hagen
Germany
Internet: https://sts.group

 
End of News EQS News Service

2303962  14.04.2026 CET/CEST

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