02.01.2023 10:36:02
EQS-AFR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO GROUP SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html
02.01.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SURTECO GROUP SE
|Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
|86647 Buttenwiesen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.surteco-group.com
