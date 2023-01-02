02.01.2023 10:36:02

EQS-AFR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO GROUP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.01.2023 / 10:36 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html

02.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Internet: www.surteco-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1525181  02.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525181&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SURTECO GROUP SEmehr Nachrichten