02.01.2023 10:43:14
EQS-AFR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO GROUP SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html
|English
|Company:
|SURTECO GROUP SE
|Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
|86647 Buttenwiesen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.surteco-group.com
