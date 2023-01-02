EQS-AFR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO GROUP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



02.01.2023 / 10:43 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 27, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 27, 2023

Address:

SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 28, 2023Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 28, 2023Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 27, 2023Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 27, 2023Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html

02.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

