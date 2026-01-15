SURTECO GROUP Aktie
WKN: 517690 / ISIN: DE0005176903
|
15.01.2026 16:19:23
EQS-AFR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO GROUP SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/de/financial-reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/financial-reports
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/de/financial-reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2026
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/financial-reports
15.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SURTECO GROUP SE
|Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
|86647 Buttenwiesen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.surteco.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2260896 15.01.2026 CET/CEST
