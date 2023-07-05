|
05.07.2023 21:05:21
EQS-AFR: SUSE S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SUSE S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SUSE S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 06, 2023
Address: https://ir.suse.com/websites/suse/English/6000/financial-reports.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 06, 2023
Address: https://ir.suse.com/websites/suse/English/6000/financial-reports.html
05.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSE S.A.
|11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
|1528 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1673655 05.07.2023 CET/CEST
