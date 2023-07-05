05.07.2023 21:05:21

EQS-AFR: SUSE S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SUSE S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.07.2023 / 21:05 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SUSE S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 06, 2023
Address: https://ir.suse.com/websites/suse/English/6000/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 06, 2023
Address: https://ir.suse.com/websites/suse/English/6000/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
1528 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
