SUSS MicroTec Aktie
WKN DE: A1K023 / ISIN: DE000A1K0235
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27.03.2026 12:00:03
EQS-AFR: SUSS MicroTec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SUSS MicroTec SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SUSS MicroTec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2026
Address: https://www.suss.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
27.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2299304 27.03.2026 CET/CEST
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