04.01.2023 12:08:16
EQS-AFR: Symrise AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Symrise AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Symrise AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2023
Address: https://www.symrise.com/de/investoren/finanzergebnisse/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2023
Address: https://www.symrise.com/investors/financial-results/
04.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|www.symrise.com
