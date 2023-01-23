|
23.01.2023 07:30:03
EQS-AFR: SYNLAB AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SYNLAB AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SYNLAB AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://ag.synlab.com/de/main-menu/finanzergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://ag.synlab.com/financial-results
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://ag.synlab.com/de/main-menu/finanzergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://ag.synlab.com/financial-results
23.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1540487 23.01.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SYNLAB AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SYNLAB AGmehr Analysen
|05.01.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.01.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.01.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.12.22
|SYNLAB Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.11.22
|SYNLAB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.01.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.01.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.01.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.12.22
|SYNLAB Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.11.22
|SYNLAB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.01.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.11.22
|SYNLAB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.11.22
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.11.22
|SYNLAB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.11.22
|SYNLAB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.01.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.01.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.12.22
|SYNLAB Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.11.22
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.22
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SYNLAB AG
|10,59
|0,00%