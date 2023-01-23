23.01.2023 07:30:03

EQS-AFR: SYNLAB AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SYNLAB AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SYNLAB AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.01.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://ag.synlab.com/de/main-menu/finanzergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://ag.synlab.com/financial-results

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://ag.synlab.com/de/main-menu/finanzergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://ag.synlab.com/financial-results

23.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.synlab.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1540487  23.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1540487&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SYNLAB AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SYNLAB AGmehr Analysen

05.01.23 SYNLAB Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.01.23 SYNLAB Hold Deutsche Bank AG
03.01.23 SYNLAB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.12.22 SYNLAB Hold Deutsche Bank AG
22.11.22 SYNLAB Overweight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SYNLAB AG 10,59 0,00% SYNLAB AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nikkei deutlich fester - Chinas Börsen im Feiertag
An dem japanischen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenstart deutlich aufwärts. Die chinesischen Märkten sind feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen