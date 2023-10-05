05.10.2023 15:46:18

EQS-AFR: SYNLAB AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SYNLAB AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2024
Address: https://www.synlab.ag/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2024
Address: https://www.synlab.ag/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.synlab.ag/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.synlab.ag/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.synlab.com/

 
