|
05.10.2023 15:46:18
EQS-AFR: SYNLAB AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SYNLAB AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SYNLAB AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2024
Address: https://www.synlab.ag/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2024
Address: https://www.synlab.ag/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.synlab.ag/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.synlab.ag/financial-reports
05.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1742635 05.10.2023 CET/CEST
