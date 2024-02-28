|
EQS-AFR: TAG Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TAG Immobilien AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TAG Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2024
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2024
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements/annual-reports
