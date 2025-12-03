TAG Immobilien Aktie
WKN: 830350 / ISIN: DE0008303504
|
03.12.2025 13:08:33
EQS-AFR: TAG Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TAG Immobilien AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TAG Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2026
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2026
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements/annual-reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2026
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2026
Address: https://www.tag-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements/quarterly-reports/
03.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAG Immobilien AG
|Steckelhörn 5
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.tag-ag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2233246 03.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!