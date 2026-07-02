Talanx Aktie
WKN DE: TLX100 / ISIN: DE000TLX1005
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02.07.2026 10:28:53
EQS-AFR: Talanx AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2026
Address: https://www.talanx.com/de/investor_relations/ergebnisse_-_berichte/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2026
Address: https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/reporting/financial_reports
02.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
|HDI-Platz 1
|30659 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.talanx.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2358874 02.07.2026 CET/CEST
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