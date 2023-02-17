17.02.2023 18:15:03

EQS-AFR: TeamViewer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

TeamViewer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.02.2023 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TeamViewer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/German/2100/finanzergebnisse.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/English/2100/financial-results.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/German/2100/finanzergebnisse.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/English/2100/financial-results.html

Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
