TeamViewer Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN90 / ISIN: DE000A2YN900
|
02.03.2026 17:45:03
EQS-AFR: TeamViewer SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TeamViewer SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TeamViewer SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2026
Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/finanzergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2026
Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/financialresults
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2026
Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/finanzergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2026
Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/financialresults
02.03.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer SE
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|73033 Göppingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|ir.teamviewer.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2283246 02.03.2026 CET/CEST
