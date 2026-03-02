EQS-AFR: TeamViewer SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: TeamViewer SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

TeamViewer SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 18, 2026Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/finanzergebnisse Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 18, 2026Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/financialresults Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 18, 2026Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/finanzergebnisse Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 18, 2026Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/financialresults

