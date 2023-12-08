|
EQS-AFR: technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: technotrans SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
technotrans SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
