EQS-AFR: technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.01.2025
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

technotrans SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 02, 2025
Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 02, 2025
Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 02, 2025
Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 02, 2025
Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2025
Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2025
Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de

 
