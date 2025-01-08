|
08.01.2025 11:14:19
EQS-AFR: technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: technotrans SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
technotrans SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 02, 2025
Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 02, 2025
Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 02, 2025
Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 02, 2025
Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2025
Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2025
Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports
