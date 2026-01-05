technotrans Aktie

WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7

05.01.2026 10:54:43

EQS-AFR: technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: technotrans SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.01.2026 / 10:54 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

technotrans SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2026
Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2026
Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2026
Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2026
Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports

05.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2254622  05.01.2026 CET/CEST

