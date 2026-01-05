technotrans Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
|
05.01.2026 10:54:43
EQS-AFR: technotrans SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: technotrans SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
technotrans SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2026
Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2026
Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2026
Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2026
Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://www.technotrans.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://www.technotrans.com/investor-relations/financial-reports
Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
