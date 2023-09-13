13.09.2023 14:28:32

EQS-AFR: The Social Chain AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.09.2023 / 14:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Social Chain AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 28, 2023
Address: https://thesocialchain.ag/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 28, 2023
Address: https://thesocialchain.ag/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Alte Jakobstraße 85/86
10179 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.thesocialchain.ag/

 
