13.09.2023 14:28:32
EQS-AFR: The Social Chain AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: The Social Chain AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
The Social Chain AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 28, 2023
Address: https://thesocialchain.ag/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 28, 2023
Address: https://thesocialchain.ag/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
13.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Social Chain AG
|Alte Jakobstraße 85/86
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.thesocialchain.ag/
