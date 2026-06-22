The Social Chain Aktie
WKN DE: A1YC99 / ISIN: DE000A1YC996
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22.06.2026 11:29:03
EQS-AFR: The Social Chain AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: The Social Chain AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
The Social Chain AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2026
Address: https://thesocialchain.ag/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Social Chain AG
|c/o GÖRG Insolvenzverwaltung Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwälten mbB, Kantstraße 164
|10623 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.thesocialchain.ag/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2350928 22.06.2026 CET/CEST
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