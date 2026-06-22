The Social Chain Aktie

The Social Chain für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1YC99 / ISIN: DE000A1YC996

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22.06.2026 11:29:03

EQS-AFR: The Social Chain AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: The Social Chain AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
The Social Chain AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.06.2026 / 11:29 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Social Chain AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2026
Address: https://thesocialchain.ag/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
c/o GÖRG Insolvenzverwaltung Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwälten mbB, Kantstraße 164
10623 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.thesocialchain.ag/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2350928  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

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