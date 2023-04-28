28.04.2023 14:47:03

EQS-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022/2023:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications

Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

