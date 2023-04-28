|
28.04.2023 14:47:03
EQS-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022/2023:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications
28.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1620873 28.04.2023 CET/CEST
