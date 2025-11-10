thyssenkrupp Aktie
WKN: 750000 / ISIN: DE0007500001
|
10.11.2025 12:00:34
EQS-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024/2025:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2025
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 09, 2025
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications
