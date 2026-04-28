thyssenkrupp Aktie

thyssenkrupp für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 750000 / ISIN: DE0007500001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.04.2026 13:55:24

EQS-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.04.2026 / 13:55 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2025/2026:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2026
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2026
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications

28.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
 
End of News EQS News Service

2316884  28.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG

mehr Analysen
27.04.26 thyssenkrupp Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.04.26 thyssenkrupp Underweight Barclays Capital
16.04.26 thyssenkrupp Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.03.26 thyssenkrupp Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.03.26 thyssenkrupp Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

thyssenkrupp AG 8,70 -2,49% thyssenkrupp AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 17
25.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.04.26 KW 17: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.04.26 KW 17: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt konnte am Dienstag moderat zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich etwas nach unten. Der Dow kommt im Dienstagshandel kaum vom Fleck. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen