thyssenkrupp Aktie
WKN: 750000 / ISIN: DE0007500001
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28.04.2026 13:55:24
EQS-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2025/2026:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2026
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2026
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications
28.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2316884 28.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AG
Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG
|27.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.03.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.03.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.12.25
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|thyssenkrupp AG
|8,70
|-2,49%
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