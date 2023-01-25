25.01.2023 08:49:19

EQS-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

25.01.2023 / 08:49 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 14, 2023
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 14, 2023
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications

25.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
 
End of News EQS News Service

1542833  25.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1542833&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AGmehr Nachrichten